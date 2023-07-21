2 remanded for buying stolen cows

Kano State Sharia Court sitting in Kwana Hudu has remanded two people, Ali Idris and Halifa Ibrahim, for allegedly buying two cows worth N2 million…

Kano State Sharia Court sitting in Kwana Hudu has remanded two people, Ali Idris and Halifa Ibrahim, for allegedly buying two cows worth N2 million that were suspected to be stolen from some people.

The duo are standing trial on a count charge of conspiracy in buying stolen items from some people.

They are accused of buying two cows from people unknown to them in the popular Kano State Abattoir located in the state metropolis.

After buying the cows, they were later discovered to have been stolen from some villages.

When the charges were read against them, the duo pleaded guilty.

However, they told the court that they didn’t know that the cows were stolen.

The court, presided over by Malam Nura Yusuf Ahmad, ordered that they should be remanded in prison and adjourned the matter until August 15th, 2023 for further mention.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...