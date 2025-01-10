2 receive 25 lashes for stealing 25 yam tubers in FCT farm

A mob has stripped two suspected thieves half-naked for allegedly stealing yam tubers at Dogon Ruwa village in Gawu ward of Abaji Area Council of the FCT.

A resident of Gawu, Samaila Abdullahi, said the incident happened on Thursday, around 5:23am, when the suspects went to a farm belonging to one Shehu Salihu, where they were caught with the harvested yam tubers in a sack.

He said the suspects were about to take it on a motorcycle and convey it to Gawu to sell when the owner of the farm and his three children arrived.

He said the suspects on sighting the owner, abandoned the yams and attempted to escape but they were apprehended by his sons and that a mob immediately mobilised to the farm and took them to the community.

“They harvested almost 25 yam tubers in the sack as they were about to carry on top of the bike when the owner of the farm and his three sons were able to catch them,” he said.

He said the suspects were taken round the community and stripped half-naked by the mob that carried cable wires and sticks with which to beat them.

Abdullahi said the suspects were later taken to the village chief’s palace, and that he ordered that the suspects be given 25 lashes of the cane each and freed.

The spokeswoman of the FCT police command, SP Adeh Josephine, was yet to confirm the incident at the time of filing the report.