2 Policemen, 15 villagers killed in Benúe – Police

The Police in Benúe State on Friday confirmed two of its operatives among 17 people killed by bandits in Ukum Local Government Area of the state.

Residents of the affected area had earlier told our correspondent that they recovered over 30 corpses and were still hunting for more as of press time.

But Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, in a statement said a total of 17 people including two police officers and 15 villagers were killed in the attack.

“On 08/08/2024 at about 1630hrs while normal daily activities where going on in Ayati village, Ukum Local Government Area of Benue state, a large number of armed bandits invaded the village and started shooting sporadically at members of the community. Police officers with in the community responded immediately and were able to repel the bandits .

“However, fifteen (15) people had already sustained gunshot injuries from the attack and were confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital.

“The unfortunate incident also claimed the lives of two (2) police officers who were among the team that responded to the distress call. Corpses have been deposited at General Hospital Ukum and investigation is ongoing,” she stated.

Anene however in a telephone conversation with our correspondent in Makurdi, said the statement was based on the report received as at Friday morning.

She added that the Commissioner of Police, CP. Hassan Steve Yabanet, visited Ayati for on the spot assessment of the situation and commiserated with families of the deceased while assuring them of his commitment to fight criminals in the area.

The PPRO also said the Police Commissioner commended officers for their response and encouraged them not to give up on the operation as more teams have been sent to the area for a wider coverage and better engagement of bandits.