2 police officers killed in gun duel with kidnappers in Plateau

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed two police officers during a foiled kidnapping operation around Little Rayfield community of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Alabo Alfred, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Jos.

He said four suspects had been arrested in connection with the abduction attempt.

Residents of Little Rayfield told our correspondent that at about 9 pm on Tuesday, sounds of gunshots were heard in the area.

They added that the kidnappers had attempted to kidnap some individuals, but the act was foiled by the men of the state police command.

According to DSP Alfred, the slain police officers were on special duty in the state from Abuja.

DSP Alfred said “The Plateau State Police Command wishes to inform the general public of the arrest of four suspected kidnappers in the recent foiled kidnapping incident that took place along Little Rayfield Road, Jos.

“However, two of our officers namely; Fatoyo Femi and Inspector Dafur Dashit, attached to Force Investigation Department, Abuja (IRT), who are on special duty in Jos, loss their lives during the exchange of gunfire with the suspected kidnappers.

“Meanwhile, the case is under investigation. Further development will be communicated in due course. The Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, CP Emmanuel Olugbemiga Adesina, appeals for calm in the state as the situation is under control.’’