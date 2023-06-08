2 phone thieves sentenced to 1 year each

A Kano State Sharia court sitting in Kofar Kudu presided over by Justice Ibrahim Sarki Yola has sentenced two phone snatchers, Walid Adamu and Haruna…

A Kano State Sharia court sitting in Kofar Kudu presided over by Justice Ibrahim Sarki Yola has sentenced two phone snatchers, Walid Adamu and Haruna Abubakar, to one year each in prison.

The two were arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on armed robbery and phone snatching.

They were found guilty of attacking one Abubakar Muhammad of Samegu Quarters in Kumbotso LGA while he was going to the mosque for Subhi prayers.

After the charges were read to them, they pleaded guilty.

