2 persons killed by thunder in Kwara were herders, not kidnappers – Police

The Kwara State Police Command has said that some people struck dead by thunder in Oro Ago in Ifelodun LG last week were herders and not kidnappers as was insinuated.

Recall that residents claimed in a viral video that the victims were members of an eight-man kidnap gang who reportedly operated in Iwo in Isin LGA about two weeks ago and kidnapped the CAN of the community while a chief was killed by a stray bullet.

While giving an update of its investigation on the viral video, the police spokesman in the state, Ajayi Okasanmi, in a statement, said the victims who were burnt beyond recognition were herders aged 10 and 12.

The stamen reads in part: “This was revealed by the father of the victims, who was accompanied by Mohammed Oni Anishere, the chairman of the Oro-Ago vigilante group; Mumini Usman, the leader of the vigilante in Oko; Chief Olukosi of Oke-Oyan; and Idris Male, also of Oke-Oyan.

“The command wishes to confirm that the lightning killed two young people, but they were not kidnappers as amplified in the viral video.”

