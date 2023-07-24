2 ‘one chance’ thieves arraigned in Lagos

Two “one chance” thieves, Segun Adenitis (42) and Sunday Uvoh (35), have been charged before a magistrates’ court for allegedly robbing three women of…

Two “one chance” thieves, Segun Adenitis (42) and Sunday Uvoh (35), have been charged before a magistrates’ court for allegedly robbing three women of property worth N447,700 inside a commercial bus.

The prosecutor, Ikem Uko, told the court that the defendants on June 22, at about 6pm at Iyana-Era, Ijanikin area of Lagos, allegedly used a commercial bus to rob their victims.

He said, “This is called ‘One Chance’ in Lagos. The defendants stole one Galaxy A13 phone valued at N80,000, one itel P36 phone valued at N20,000 and the sum of N52,700; making a total of N152,700, from one Oluwatoyin Olaonipekun.

“She was thrown out of the bus after being robbed.

“They also stole one Galaxy 9 phone valued at N150,000 from one Igurube Fortune, and one iPhone XR valued at N145,000 belonging to one Joel Damilola.

“They were deprived of their property at different hours.”

He noted that their offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaiya, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N300,000 each with two sureties in like sum each and adjourned the case to August 22.

