2, not 5 NYSC members died on way to Calabar – Cordinator

The Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Cross River State, Andrew Zemoh, has explained that two and not five members of the corps died in a motor accident on their way to Calabar on Tuesday.

He said the two victims were females and of Anambra State origin, adding that they were coming from Onitsha in a bus to Calabar for their primary assignment.

Speaking in an interview with City & Crime on telephone on Thursday, Zemoh said the accident occurred in Enugu State on Tuesday.

He said the parents, alongside himself and other officials, evacuated the corpses and deposited them in a mortuary.

