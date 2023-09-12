2 Nigerians develop app that removes Co2 from atmosphere

Two Nigerians, Yewande and Fela Akinse, have developed a technology-driven search engine called PAP.EARTH that removes carbon dioxide (Co2) from the environment. PAP.EARTH was described…

Two Nigerians, Yewande and Fela Akinse, have developed a technology-driven search engine called PAP.EARTH that removes carbon dioxide (Co2) from the environment.

PAP.EARTH was described as a groundbreaking technological solution to environmental challenges.

The app is a search engine that removes Co2 from the atmosphere with every search conducted by users.

It enables users globally to make a tangible impact on the fight against the negative consequences of climate change.

Explaining how the app works, Yewande, a cofounder at PAP.EARTH, said, “Each search on PAP.EARTH generates a coin. When users accumulate these coins, they can be donated to featured climate impact projects on PAP.EARTH for possible funding or such coins can be redeemed at our partner stores to earn rewards in form of discounts.”

“Every user gets a reward while using the search engine through gamification which is a reward system where users earn rewards from our partner stores where they can receive gift cards or discounts.”

A graduate of law, Yewande, explained that her concern and interest in creating innovative solutions to combat the challenges of climate change has been the driving force for her dedication, advocacy and leading the way to a sustainable environment awareness.

Fela Akinse, cofounder and chief scientist of PAP.EARTH, added that he developed the PAP.EARTH search engine with a noble mission – to remove Co2 from the planet.

Akinse with an academic background in Environmental Toxicology and Pollution Management, up to a master’s level, said, “We have to use our unique ability to bridge the gap between scientific expertise and public understanding, to empower countless individuals to take meaningful actions towards a greener and sustainable environment for humanity. This is exactly what the AI-driven PAP.EARTH is all about.”

