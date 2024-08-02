2 nabbed with 9 rifles, 3 passports in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two members of an arms smuggling syndicate with nine automatic rifles, three walkie talkie, nine international passports and…

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two members of an arms smuggling syndicate with nine automatic rifles, three walkie talkie, nine international passports and several rounds of ammunitions in the Mushin area of the state.

The suspects, Sherrif Mustapha (42) and Suturat Lateef (28) were arrested by detectives attached to the Commissioner of Police tactical unit based in Surulere around 2 am on Thursday.

While two members of the gang, a man and a young lady were nabbed, the third member bolted away on sighting the police team.

The arrest is coming few hours after police officers detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) that was dumped close to the Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A.

City & Crime reports that there was bomb scare in Lagos on Thursday.

Meanwhile, those arrested are currently being quizzed at the command’s headquarters, Ikeja by a team of detectives led by the state Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade..

Items recovered from the gang include two AK 47 rifles, one K2 assault rifle, one red rufer rifle, three pump action rifles, two locally made single barrel pistols, five magazines, 57 live cartridges, 70, 5.56 live ammunition, 27 9mm ammunition, one expended 5.56 ammunition, one dagger, three walkie talkies and nine international passports.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest, saying the arrest and the recovery were made following timely information from members of the public.