2 nabbed over murder of man accused of witchcraft

The police in Adamawa State have arrested two suspects, Adamu Alhaji Bamu, 35, and Manu Alhaji Bamu, 32, from Kila village in Toungo Local Government…

The police in Adamawa State have arrested two suspects, Adamu Alhaji Bamu, 35, and Manu Alhaji Bamu, 32, from Kila village in Toungo Local Government Area, for allegedly murdering Umaru, whom they accused of witchcraft.

The police spokesman, Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, said the suspects, whom he said had confessed to the crime, claimed that the deceased killed two of Adamu’s children through alleged witchcraft.

Adamu told the police that the deceased had initially planned to use witchcraft to kill his father and inherit his cattle.

“When that failed, Adamu claimed, the deceased turned his attention to bewitching his children, resulting in the deaths of two of them, Hurera and Mumuni,” Nguroje said.

According to the police spokesman, Adamu alleged that he and his brother retaliated by killing Umaru. Adamu struck him four times with a machete while his brother beat him with sticks, leading to his death.

He said the matter is being investigated and the suspect would be charged in court thereafter.