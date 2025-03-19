2 motorcyclists ‘spying’ for kidnappers arrested in Ondo

The police in Ondo State say two commercial motorcyclists, Komolafe Sunday and Lekan Temitope, have been arrested for spying for kidnappers in the state.

Mr Wilfred Afolabi, Commissioner of Police in the state, made this known while speaking with newsmen on Tuesday in Akure.

Afolabi said that five other suspected kidnappers were also arrested at different locations within two weeks across the state.

According to the CP, Sunday, m, aged 39, also knowns as Veego, was arrested on Feb. 22, 2025 by the Police (Special Squad) through the use of technical support.

“During interrogation, he confessed to be a motorcyclist who helps the kidnappers to get food for their victims while in custody, and also receives money based on the number of people kidnapped.

“He (Sunday) also serves as spy to inform them of movements along the road.

“Sunday led the police to Akunu-Akoko, where two suspected kidnappers, Umaru Abubakar Sanda and Yusuf Ahmadu, were arrested.

“Sanda confessed to be the one who guards the victims in the forest when they are brought to base.

“Further interrogations led to the arrest of Lekan Temitope a.k.a legelege, who is also a motorcyclist that works for the kidnappers,” he said.

The CP said that two other suspected kidnappers, Ridwan Salisu, aged 45 and Umar Isyaku, aged 19, were also arrested at Ipele in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

Afolabi explained that the duo was arrested on March 14, 2025 through coordinated intelligence-led policing, while Salisu claimed that over N3.6 million found in their possession was for his Point of Sale (POS) business.

The CPsaid investigations were ongoing to confirm if the money was the proceeds of ransoms paid by victims.