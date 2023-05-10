2 men remanded for assaulting imam

A Kano State Shari’a court sitting in PRP Gama has remanded two men, Ada Yahaya and Muslim Ibrahim, for allegedly attempting to beat an Imam,…

A Kano State Shari’a court sitting in PRP Gama has remanded two men, Ada Yahaya and Muslim Ibrahim, for allegedly attempting to beat an Imam, Malam Muhammad Auwal Tsamiya, who was leading prayers in his mosque at Hotoro Quarters in Kano metropolis.

The men were arraigned before the court presided over by Nura Yusuf Ahmad over a three-count charge bordering on using force against people, conspiracy and attack.

They were said to have held the imam’s shirt and dragged him outside the mosque because they didn’t accept him to be the imam of the mosque.

When the charges were read to them, they pleaded not guilty.

The judge ordered that they should be remanded in a correctional centre and adjourned the matter.