Crime

2 men charged with attempted murder in Ekiti

The police in Ekiti State have arraigned  two suspects, Egunlae Ademola, 52 and Oluwafemi Ajayi, 62,  at a chief magistrates’ court sitting in Ado-Ekiti  over an alleged attempted murder of an aide to Ekiti State governor.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Akinwale Oriyomi, told the court that the defendants  committed the offence on December 22, 2024 at about 8:30 pm within  Ado-Ekiti Magisterial District.

The prosecutor  said they are being charged of  conspiracy, threatening violence with offensive weapons and attempting to murder one Hon. Talabi Odunayo Arinka.

Inspector Oriyomi, said there is probable cause  to order the remand of the defendants in the Correctional custody in Ado-Ekiti, who are reasonably suspected to have committed the  offences.

According to him, the offences contravene sections 421, 46 and 241 (a) & (b) of the Criminal Law Ekiti State 2021.

The Chief Magistrate, Abayomi Adeosun, granted the accused bail in the sum of N250, 000 with one surety each in like sum and adjourned the case to February 14,  2025, for  hearing.

