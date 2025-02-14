2 men arrested while butchering stolen goat

The vigilantes arrested two men, Zaiyyanu Usman and Habibu Ibrahim, while butchering a stolen goat inside an uncompleted building at Paso village in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

A member of the vigilante, Alhassan Sayeed, said the suspects were arrested on Wednesday, around 11: 28 pm during a patrol in the area.

He said the arrest followed a report of a missing goat belonging to one Mama Rabi, a resident of the Paso community.

He said after receiving the report, the vigilantes swung into action and found the two suspects butchering the goat inside an uncompleted building.

The police said the incident was not reported.