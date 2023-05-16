2 men arrested for kidnapping couple in Delta

The police in Delta State have arrested two men, Emmanuel James (32) and Ejiro Peter (25), for allegedly kidnapping a couple, Mr and Mrs Okutonye…

The police in Delta State have arrested two men, Emmanuel James (32) and Ejiro Peter (25), for allegedly kidnapping a couple, Mr and Mrs Okutonye Efetobore, in Ejewu community in Udu LGA on April 27, and collecting a N1 million ransom.

DSP Bright Edafe, the command’s spokesman, who disclosed this to newsmen in Asaba, explained that the suspects, James, from Otor-Udu in Ughelli South LGA; and Peter, a native of Kokori community in Ethiope East LGA; led operatives to another notorious member of their gang known by his alias, Oh Lord, in the Egbike area of Udu town, but that on sighting the police, he engaged them in a gun duel and escaped through the ceiling of his apartment.

He said items recovered from the suspect’s apartment were a bag containing a locally fabricated pistol and three rounds of 7.62 AK-47 ammunition.

In a related development, Edafe said that two suspected cultists, Tega Precious (28) and Ebi Marvelloveous (27), were arrested.