2 men arraigned over possession of hemp in Ekiti

The police in Ekiti State have arraigned two men, Idaho Lawal (45) and Lawal Taofeek (30) in an Ado-Ekiti magistrates’ court over alleged possession of…

The police in Ekiti State have arraigned two men, Idaho Lawal (45) and Lawal Taofeek (30) in an Ado-Ekiti magistrates’ court over alleged possession of Indian hemp.

The prosecutor, Inspector Olasunkanmi Bamikole, told the court that the defendants on August 5, in Ado-Ekiti had in their possession weeds suspected to be hemp contrary to Section 5 (b) of the Indian Hemp Act LFN 2004.

He urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him to study the file and assemble his witnesses.

Counsel to the defendants, Mr Opeyemi Esan, urged the court to grant them bail.

The Magistrate, Mr Saka Afunso, granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case to September 24.