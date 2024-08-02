2 men arraigned over generator theft in Ekiti

✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
City News
    By Raphael Ogbonnaiye, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has arraigned two men, Oyinboileogun Sunday (20) and Ajiboye Michael (21) before an Ado-Ekiti magistrates’ court over alleged theft of a generator.

 Police prosecutor, Inspector Olasunkanmi Bamikole, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on July 24 in Africa Brothel, Isato Street in Ado-Ekiti.

 Inspector Bamikole alleged that the defendants conspired to steal ne big generator valued at N350,000 belonging to one Mr Sunday Joshua.

He urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him to study the file and assemble his witnesses.

 Counsel to the defendants, Mr Olawumi Olowolafe, urged the court to grant the defendants’ bail.

 The Magistrate, Mr Saka Afunso, granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N25,000 with one surety each in like sum and adjourned the case to August 26.

 

