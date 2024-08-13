2 killed as rival youth groups clash in Niger

Two people have been killed while others sustained severe cutlass cuts injuries when rival area boys of Korokpa area and Anguwan-Dokoko, Chanchaga Area of Minna,…

Residents told City & Crime that the renewed violent confrontations among the hoodlums in the last one month have created panic in the two communities, saying that shops were bugled and valuables stolen each time the boys clashed.

A resident of Korokpa, Mallam Bala Abu told City & Crime that the Chanchaga boys crossed the river to retaliate against the alleged killing of their member at a mining site in the area on Friday.

“It’s a month now that we have been living in fear in Korokpa because when these boys start, they don’t spare anyone whether their members or not. They attack even old people and animals. The attack that happened last three weeks, they killed even chickens, guinea fowls, and goats as a retaliation for the alleged killing of their member.

He said the plan to attack the Koropka community on Friday created panic in Friday mosque, saying that free movement of people had been disrupted.

Residents called on the Niger State Government and security agencies to come to their aid by proffering permanent solutions to the incessant clashes among the area boys of the two communities.

The spokesperson for the Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the clash to our correspondent but was silent on the number of deaths.

He said: “On 9th August 2024 at about 1600hrs, information was received of youth restiveness between Chanchaga and Korokpa boys, which indicated that Chanchaga boys crossed the riverside through Dakoko axis to Korokpa community, attacked and looted shops as a result of a lingering rivalry clash between them.

“The operation flush patrol teams of the police command led by DPO Chanchaga, responded and moved to the scene, the miscreants were dispersed and normalcy was restored. However, monitoring continues as patrol teams have been stationed in the area to forestall reoccurrence.

“Further reports indicated that a victim was hospitalised at IBB Specialist Hospital for treatment due to the injury sustained.’’