2 killed as police engage kidnappers in gun battle

Police operatives attached to the Imo State Command have successfully rescued four kidnapped persons in the Umuokanne area of the state.

Two of the kidnappers died in a bloody gun battle with the police while four others were arrested and one AK47 rifle and several rounds of ammunition were recovered.

The operation was carried out on Saturday, January 4, 2025, after the operatives received a distress call reporting the abduction of four people in Umuokanne, Ohaji LGA, Imo State.

The police operatives swiftly swung into action, locating the criminal hideout and engaging the kidnappers in a fierce gun duel, during which two of the kidnappers were killed.

This is even as detectives arrested 17 suspects in the Enohia Itim village, Afikpo LGA of Ebonyi for the murder of one Uromchi Okorocha.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on X, stated that the success of the operation in Imo State led to the rescue of four victims and the recovery of 1 AK-47 rifle, 1 AK-47 magazine and 21 rounds of live 7.62mm ammunition.

Adejobi, who reaffirmed the force’s resolute devotion to combatting heinous crimes, also assured members of the public that efforts to remove criminal elements from society will continue relentlessly, ensuring the safety and security of all residents.

The Force PRO further stated that the efforts of the police are constant reaffirmations of the dedication to bring to book perpetrators of heinous acts of crime in society.