2 killed as gunmen kidnap popular Anambra native doctor

Gunmen have kidnapped a popular Anambra State-based native doctor, Chinedu Nwangwu aka Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki in one of his hotels, Oba in Idemili North Local Government Area.

The traditionalist’s pseudonym, Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki, in English simply means, ‘an egg that breaks palm canel’.

During the kidnapping operation on Sunday night, two of his aides were killed.

A source said that the man who is regarded to be among the strongest native doctors in Anambra was kidnapped with so much ease at his hotel, Triple P Hotel, and two of his personal aides were gunned to death.

Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki is also regarded as the richest herbalist in Anambra State. He had in 2022 built and launched two hotels, regarded as the biggest in Oba.

According to sources, his abduction has got tongue wagging about his rumoured ‘strength as strong native doctor’.

However, Police authorities in the state have confirmed his kidnap. The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga said the incident happened around 11:30 pm last night but he has been released.

According to him, the native doctor was kidnapped on Sunday night in his hotel Triple P, in Oba, Idemili North Local Government Area.

Two of his security aides were shot dead, while he was whisked away by the kidnappers.

