2 jailed for stealing lawyer’s phone in Kwara

A magistrates’ court in Ilorin, Kwara State, has jailed a tricycle operator and one other for stealing phones of some passengers, including a lawyer, inside a tricycle.

The accused are Jamiu Nurudeen of Agric area in Sango and Rafiu Adebayo of Kanbi town, all in Ilorin.

They were charged with criminal conspiracy and theft, offences contrary to Sections 97 and 287 of the Penal Code.

SPONSOR AD

They were reportedly arrested during a patrol along Taiwo Oke area of Ilorin when police intercepted a TVS tricycle with Reg No. FFA 579 VC.

According to the police First Information Report (FIR), “Three phones suspected to have been stolen from innocent passengers on transit were found in their possession.

These include two Samsung AOS android and one Itel android phones.

“Investigation revealed that the phones belonged to one Barrister Mohammud Adeniyi, a resident of Umar Saaro Road, Ahmed Abdulmumeen of Afenifere community in Gaa Osibi and Ojolowo Raufu of Araromi, Offa Garage area of Ilorin,” the charge sheet added.

The suspects pleaded guilty to the charges.

The case was prosecuted by Emmanuel Olajide while Toyin Onaolapo defended the suspects.

Delivering judgment, Magistrate Florence Shaaba, jailed the first defendant and tricycle operator, Jamiu Nurudeen five years while the second defendants and accomplice, Rafiu Adebayo bagged two years jail, all without option of fine.