2 injured as car crashes into ditch on Abuja-Lokoja Road

Two passengers were injured after a station wagon Volkswagen car crashed into a

ditch near NIPCO fi ling station in Abaji, along the Abuja-Lokoja highway.

A witness said the incident happened around 3:02 pm when the vehicle with registration number, KRA 524 XL travelling to Lokoja, suddenly veered off and crashed into the ditch.

He said one of the vehicle’s tyres busted while on speed, in which he said the driver lost control of steering and crashed into the ditch.

Our reporter, who arrived at the scene shortly, observed as officials of the Federal Road

Safety Corps (FRSC) rescued the two victims into their ambulance to the hospital.

Some motorists stopped at the scene to assist some of the survivors of the crash to bring out luggage from the vehicle.

An official of the FRSC who was part of the rescue operation but preferred anonymity

confirmed the incident, in which he said two persons were injured after the vehicle veered

off into the ditch.

He attributed the accident to tyre bust, saying the two injured victims were taken to the Abaji

General Hospital for treatment.