✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
City News
SPONSOR AD

2 injured, 6 vehicles destroyed as fire razes filling station in Lagos

Two people suffered heavy burns while six vehicles were destroyed in a fire that engulfed Mobil Filling Station by Allen Junction in the Ikeja area…

2 injured, 6 vehicles destroyed as fire razes filling station in lagos
2 injured, 6 vehicles destroyed as fire razes filling station in lagos

Two people suffered heavy burns while six vehicles were destroyed in a fire that engulfed Mobil Filling Station by Allen Junction in the Ikeja area of Lagos State on Thursday.

It was learnt that the fire was triggered by a gas explosion within the premises of the petrol station.

The second floor of a two-storey building beside the gas station was also affected.

Nosa Okunbor, spokesman of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), who disclosed the incident, said that an investigation conducted at the scene revealed that the fire was attributed to an explosion from a gas truck.

He further said that, “The immediate and remote cause of the explosion was not ascertained at the time of writing the preliminary report.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories