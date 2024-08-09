2 injured, 6 vehicles destroyed as fire razes filling station in lagos

Two people suffered heavy burns while six vehicles were destroyed in a fire that engulfed Mobil Filling Station by Allen Junction in the Ikeja area…

It was learnt that the fire was triggered by a gas explosion within the premises of the petrol station.

The second floor of a two-storey building beside the gas station was also affected.

Nosa Okunbor, spokesman of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), who disclosed the incident, said that an investigation conducted at the scene revealed that the fire was attributed to an explosion from a gas truck.

He further said that, “The immediate and remote cause of the explosion was not ascertained at the time of writing the preliminary report.