2 in court for ‘defaming’ Kaduna Senator

Two persons, Umar Sarki and Lawal Mai Mai, are facing trial at a Magistrate’s Court sitting in Kaduna for defamatory statements against the Senator representing Kaduna Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly, Lawal Adamu.

The lawmaker had dragged the two persons to court over alleged defamation, unlawful accusations and inflammatory statements which he alleged caused harm to his reputation.

According to the charge sheet, a copy of which was made available to our correspondent, false, defamatory and inflammatory statements made by the accused were aired by a radio broadcast outfit in Hausa language.

“That the first defendant, Lawal Mai Mai made a defamatory statement against senator Lawal Adamu Usman, a serving senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria accusing him of aligning with certain political interests and conspiring against others, knowing such to be false. Specifically, the first defendant was quoted as saying in Hausa Language, translated into English as follows.

“He has aligned himself with Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s interests. In fact, he has become a spy for the president and engaged in anti party activities in the Senate by facilitating the election of Godswill Akpabio as senate president.

“We accuse him of conspiring against the Northern Senators’ forum and the PDP Senators wherever they hold meetings to restore the dignity of the North, he reports details of the meeting to Akpabio, who in turn reports to Tinubu,” the charge sheet read.

According to the charge sheet, the 3rd defendant, Nagarta Radio, broadcast or disseminated defamatory statements from the first and second defendants, thereby amplifying the spread of false and malicious claims, “Their actions played a significant role in tarnishing the reputation of the complainant and causing harm to his standing in the community.”

The accused were however has granted bail of N500,000 each by the trial judge, Justice Agatha Goni and adjourned the matter to 4th March, 2025 for hearing.

The trial judge, Justice Agatha Goni agreed to the bail application of the counsel to the 1st and 2nd defendants, Umar Sarki and Lawal Mai Mai after striking out the name of the third defendant, a Kaduna-based radio station which aired the content the Senator said caused disrepute to his person.