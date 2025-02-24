2 in 10 children in Bauchi suffer from malnutrition – UNICEF

Bauchi State has the highest prevalence of child malnutrition with approximately 54,000 cases, according to Dr Nuzhat Rafique, Chief of Field Office for UNICEF in Bauchi.

She revealed this during an advocacy meeting held in Jos, Plateau State, aimed at engaging Bauchi local government chairmen on increasing funding for nutrition and child welfare.

Dr Rafique expressed concern over the alarming malnutrition rates at the local level, particularly in primary healthcare facilities.

“In Bauchi alone, around 54,000 children are malnourished. Three out of 10 suffer from severe malnutrition, while six out of 10 are moderately malnourished. These moderately malnourished children are at risk of becoming severely malnourished at any time,” she said.

She also highlighted that 13 out of LGAs in Bauchi have children who have never received a single vaccine dose.

Dr Rafique commended the leadership of Bauchi State, including Governor Bala Mohammed, commissioners, LGA chairmen and health directors for their efforts. However, she emphasised that community behaviours and practices play a crucial role in addressing malnutrition.

Speaking at the event, Mahmoud Babamaji, Chairman of Bauchi Local Government and the Bauchi State branch of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), acknowledged the challenges of achieving full vaccination coverage in local communities.