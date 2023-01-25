2-hour rainfall wreaks havoc in Ondo

Houses, churches, schools, hospital destroyed A torrential rainfall that lasted for two hours wreaked havoc in Ipogun community in Ifedore Local LGA of Ondo State…

Houses, churches, schools, hospital destroyed

A torrential rainfall that lasted for two hours wreaked havoc in Ipogun community in Ifedore Local LGA of Ondo State where property worth millions of naira were destroyed.

The downpour, accompanied by a heavy wind, damaged several houses, shops, church buildings, electric poles and schools, including part of the community’s health centre, leaving most of the residents homeless.

City & Crime gathered that a Deeper Life Bible Church in the community was worst hit as the storm destroyed the iron roofing sheet and ceiling of the building.

A victim, Ms Adeola Ajayi, said, “The rain destroyed my shop and goods. It was just too heavy as we could not salvage anything while the pour lasted for two hours. Over 200 houses were destroyed by the rain. So, we are begging Mr Governor (Rotimi Akeredolu) and other philanthropists to assist us.”

A resident, simply identified as Kolawole, said, “I was called by some residents that my father’s house had been destroyed by the rain. It’s painful because it blew off the rooftop; and the most annoying thing is that building materials are now expensive. I will appreciate it if the government can assist us.”

The victims sent out messages to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the State Emergency Management (SEMA) to come to their aid.

Decrying the situation during his assessment of the damage done, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the LGA, Mr Tunde Fawoyi, called on both state and federal lawmakers representing Ifedore to urgently come to their rescue.

Reacting to the incident, the traditional ruler of the community, Adapogun of Ipogun, Oba Raphael Oluwadare Ojo, described it as the most pathetic in history and also called on relevant agencies of the state and federal governments for urgent assistance.

The incident came barely 24 hours after the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) predicted that the country would witness normal rainfall earlier than the long-term average rainfall in 2023.