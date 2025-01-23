2 hoodlums nabbed stealing diesel from trailer in FCT

Vigilantes have arrested two suspected hoodlums for allegedly stealing diesel from a trailer at Unguwar Dodo junction in Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT.

A member of the vigilante, Yakubu Ibrahim, said the incident happened on Tuesday, around 11:23pm when members of the vigilante were on patrol in the area.

He said the two suspects went with two Jerry cans to scoop diesel from a trailer that was parked by the junction, while the driver was asleep.

SPONSOR AD

He said they had filled one jerrycan and were about to fill the second jerrycan when the vigilantes arrived and arrested them, even as he said one of the suspects fled upon sighting the vigilantes.

“They were three in number stealing diesel from a trailer that parked at Unguwar Dodo junction, while upon sighting our men, one of them escaped and we apprehended two of them,” he said.

He said the suspects were later handed over to security operatives in the area.

“Oftentimes trailer drivers report to us about theft of their diesel by hoodlums at night in the area. And this is the third time we are arresting these boys,” he added.

The spokeswoman of the FCT police command, SP Adeh Josephine, was yet to confirm the incident at the time of filing the report