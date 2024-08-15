2 hoodlums nabbed for stealing yam in FCT

Two hoodlums have been arrested for allegedly stealing tubers of yam in Dogon-Ruwa community in Gawu Ward in Abaji Area Council of the FCT. A…

Two hoodlums have been arrested for allegedly stealing tubers of yam in Dogon-Ruwa community in Gawu Ward in Abaji Area Council of the FCT.

A resident, Ismaila Umar, said the incident happened on Tuesday around 8am when the hoodlums invaded a farm and harvested tubers of yam.

He said the owner of the farm, simply identified as Gimba, caught the suspects and alerted other farmers who came and apprehended them and handed them over to vigilantes.

A vigilante, who preferred anonymity, said, “The two suspects who confessed to invading the man’s farm to steal yam are from a neighbouring village in Niger State. They have been taken to the village head’s palace.”

The spokeswoman of the FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh, was yet to issue a statement on the incident.