✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
City News
SPONSOR AD

2 hoodlums nabbed for stealing yam in FCT

Two hoodlums have been arrested for allegedly stealing tubers of yam in Dogon-Ruwa community in Gawu Ward in Abaji Area Council of the FCT. A…

yam
yam
    By Abubakar Sadiq Isah

Two hoodlums have been arrested for allegedly stealing tubers of yam in Dogon-Ruwa community in Gawu Ward in Abaji Area Council of the FCT.

A resident, Ismaila Umar, said the incident happened on Tuesday around 8am when the hoodlums invaded a farm and harvested tubers of yam.

He said the owner of the farm, simply identified as Gimba, caught the suspects and alerted other farmers who came and apprehended them and handed them over to vigilantes.

A vigilante, who preferred anonymity, said, “The two suspects who confessed to invading the man’s farm to steal yam are from a neighbouring village in Niger State. They have been taken to the village head’s palace.”

The spokeswoman of the FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh, was yet to issue a statement on the incident.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories