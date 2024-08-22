✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
2 herders killed as bandits rustle cows, sheep in Kaduna

Two herders were shot dead and several cows and sheep rustled after bandits invaded a herders’ camp in Kurutu village in Kachia LGA of Kaduna…

    By Abubakar Sadiq Isah

Two herders were shot dead and several cows and sheep rustled after bandits invaded a herders’ camp in Kurutu village in Kachia LGA of Kaduna State.

A resident of nearby Azzara, Shehu Aliyu, said the incident happened on Sunday around 5pm when two of the herders attempted to resist them from rustling their animals.

A community leader, who preferred anonymity, confirmed the incident, saying two herders were killed.

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Hassan Mansur, could not be reached for comment on the incident.

 

