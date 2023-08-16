2 held over burgling, theft of N8m chicken in Ogun factory, farm

Police command in Ogun State has arrested one Qudus Ismail Eniola for allegedly burgling a milk factory in Sagamu area of the state. Eniola who…

Eniola who resides at Akeredolu Street in Ayegbami, Sagamu, was arrested following a complaint by one Otunba Albert Babatunde.

Police spokesman, Omolola Odutola, told newsmen that the complainant reported at the police station that the suspect burgled his Feed MILL factory and stole 5 electric motors, one electric rechargeable scale, one tonne, Petrol pumping machines, 5 horsepower and two local grounding mill machines totalling about seven million three hundred thousand naira only.

“The suspect has confessed to the crime, stating that he was not alone in the crime, but he is yet to mention the names of other fleeing felons who conspired to perpetrate the act.

“The police are still investigating and as soon as the case is concluded, the matter would be charged to court,” she said.

Meanwhile, the PPRO said the command had arrested 53-year-old Abiola Olumuyiwa for alleged theft of N8,000,000 chicken at a farm in Odeda.

Odutola said this followed a report by the director of Libro Farm, Bambose, in Odeda over 1,300 missing live fowls kept in a hen house under the care of Olumuyiwa of Agbaja zone 3, off Akute road, Olodo Ibadan.

The suspect was employed on the January 28th, 2023 to look after the hen house.

“On the 11th of August 2023, when the fowls were counted, the director discovered that about one thousand three hundred valued at 8m naira could not be accounted for. The farm director is pained at the enormous havoc done to the poultry farm in reference to the harsh economic situation. The suspect, when asked if any death or disease attacked the livestock, replied negative.

“A preliminary investigation has commenced and the suspect has been apprehended and is at present in police custody to ascertain the extent or veracity of Abiola’s theft…,” the PPRO said.

