2 held for operating illegal checkpoints in Benue

The enforcement team of the Benue State Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) has arrested two suspects over alleged illegal checkpoints in Ikyoor Iyuwanyam Council Ward of Ishangev Tiev in Konshisha LGA.

The media assistant to the BIRS chairman, Jacintha Bernard, said the suspects, Tarbee Mdzemon and Abende Mdzerungwan, were arrested during a special exercise and handed over to the police.

Jacinta said the team also intercepted two fully loaded trucks carrying industrial products at one of the BIRS inspection points over their owners not paying tax.

