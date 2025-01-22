2 friends fight over woman in Gwagwalada

A 36-year-old man, Jamilu Dayyabu allegedly stabbed his friend Musa Bala, during a fight over a woman at Tipper Garage, opposite SDP Junction in Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT.

A resident of Tipper Garage, Suleiman said the incident happened on Sunday, around 10:12 pm at a viewing centre in the area.

He said Bala allegedly invited the woman to meet him at the viewing centre in order to have some discussions but Dayyabu upon getting information traced the lady to the viewing centre where he met her with his friend.

He said Dayyabu has been dating the woman for over a year, and claimed to have spent money on her.

According to him, Dayyabu visited the woman at her house in the area and could not meet her at home on Sunday night. He was said to have placed calls to her without response.

“According to the information I got, Dayyabu has been dating the girl for over a year, and he wanted to marry her but his friend, Bala allegedly went behind and started dating her too. So he went to the girl’s house that Sunday night and discovered that she was not at home,” he said.

He said Dayyabu, on getting information that the girl was with his friend at the viewing centre, rode on his bike and met her with his friend, where a fight ensued.

He said it was in the process of the scuffle that Dayyabu brought out a knife and stabbed his friend in the neck and abdomen and escaped.

He said the vigilantes were alerted and they arrived the scene, but the lady also escaped and the victim was rushed to the hospital in the area.

A member of the vigilante, Ibrahim Manu, confirmed the incident, saying the suspect who resides at Unguwar Abattoir in the area was on the run.

“Yes, the guy escaped upon arrival of the vigilante but we are trailing him to ensure we arrest him and hand him over to security personnel, while the lady too escaped, but we are also monitoring to see that she is arrested,” he said.

The spokeswoman for the FCT Police Command, SP Adeh Josephine was yet to confirm the incident as at the time of filing the report.