The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bauchi State has confirmed the dead of two persons in a road crash at Kahun village, along the Darazo- Dukku road.

Five others were said to be injured.

The state sector commander of the FRSC, Yusuf Abdullahi, who disclosed this yesterday, said the ill-fated commercial bus with registration number DKA 127 XT, was loaded with 14 passengers.

He said both the injured and the dead were evacuated to the General Hospital, Darazo.