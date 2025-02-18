2 detained over rape of 12-year-old-girl in Yobe

The police in Yobe State have detained two men for allegedly gang raping a 12-year-old girl in Jalingo village, Tarmuwa Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement by the command’s spokesman, SP Dungus Abdulkarim, in Damaturu on Monday.

He said that the incident occurred at about 3:30 pm on February 15, when the suspects connived and lured the victim into a nearby bush and had carnal knowledge of her.

SPONSOR AD

“Operatives of the Tarmuwa Divisional police headquarters apprehended the suspects, who conspired and raped the 12-year-old girl, inflicting serious injuries on her.

“The victim received immediate medical attention, while the suspects were transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Damaturu for discreet investigation,” Abdulkarim said.

In another operation, the spokesman said, three miscreants were arrested at Alimari Ward in Damaturu for allegedly being in possession of a dismantled motorcycle, which was recently stolen at Abbari area in the metropolis.

According to him, the suspects concealed the motorcycle and other items in an uncompleted building in the area.

He said that personnel of the ‘A’ Divisional police headquarters, acting on a tip off, stormed the building and arrested the suspects, who allegedly confessed to stealing the motorcycle.

Abdulkarim also said that the Gujba Divisional Police Headquarters in collaboration with vigilantes had rescued a teenager from the clutches of kidnappers in Dadawel.

He said the teenager, who was kidnapped on February 12, regained his freedom after a gun duel between the kidnappers and the police, forcing the criminals to flee and leave behind the victim and other items.

The spokesman said that the operation led to the recovery of a single barrel gun. (NAN)