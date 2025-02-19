2 declared wanted over conspiracy, murder in Edo

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 5, Headquarters, Benin, AIG Arungwa Nwazue, has declared one Christopher Nduka Odiakose and Leonard Happy, aka Tilome, wanted over alleged murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The duo, who are natives of Delta State, were alleged to have committed the offences on December 24, 2024, in Otulu community, Ogwashi-Uku, Delta State.

A statement by the spokesperson for the zone, SP Tijani Momoh, said a warrant of arrest was duly obtained from the relevant authorities, as well as a motion of ex parte filed in the High Court of Justice, Edo State, as well as relying on Section 4 of the Police Act, 2020 as amended.

The statement read in part, “The suspects are part of a terror group that has been terrorising Otulu, Ogwashi-Uku, causing a serious crisis within the community.

“If seen, they are to be arrested and handed over to the nearest police station or to the office of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 5 Headquarters, Benin City.

“A handsome reward of N500,000 awaits any person or group of persons, who provides useful information leading to the arrest of any of the wanted persons.

“The general public is advised to exercise caution and not to engage the suspects directly, as they may be armed and dangerous.”