2 Chinese jailed for illegal mining in Kwara, others arrested in Plateau

A Federal High Court in Ilorin has sentenced two Chinese expatriates, Yang Chao and Wu Shan Chuan, to two years in prison for engaging in illegal mining of solid minerals in Kwara State. The duo, along with their company, Crius Chemical Nigeria Limited, located at No. 1, Idi Ope Road, along Ogunmakin-Odede Road, Omi, Ogun State, were convicted on a one-count charge of dealing in solid minerals without lawful authority. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) prosecuted them under Section 134(b) of the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act, 2007.

Upon hearing the charge, the expatriates pleaded guilty.

In his ruling, Justice Abimbola Awogboro sentenced them to two years imprisonment each.

The court also ordered them to remit N14 million in royalties to the federal government and forfeit all solid minerals found on the company’s premises.

4 Chinese, 27 Nigerians arrested in Plateau

Meanwhile, operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kaduna Zonal Directorate, have arrested 31 individuals for alleged illegal mining in Jos, Plateau State.

The anti-graft agency said the suspects-four Chinese nationals and 27 Nigerians-were arrested on Saturday, March 8, 2025, during a raid at Jiasheng Nigeria Limited, located at Dura Rayfield, Mangu Road, Jos.

The EFCC, in a statement on its X handle on Monday, said the arrests followed credible intelligence linking the company to illegal mining activities in the state.

The arrested Chinese nationals Liang Qinyong, Wang Huajie, Zhong Jiajing and Long Kechong

During the operation, the EFCC recovered a truck loaded with eight bags of processed monazite, each weighing 1,000kg and valued at approximately N4 million per bag.