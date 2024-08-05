2 charged with theft of wires

…Another for burglary The Ekiti State Police Command has arraigned two men, Lasisi Babatunde (38) and Ibrahim Babali (20), in a magistrates’ court in Ado-Ekiti…

…Another for burglary

The Ekiti State Police Command has arraigned two men, Lasisi Babatunde (38) and Ibrahim Babali (20), in a magistrates’ court in Ado-Ekiti over alleged theft of electrical cables.

The prosecutor, Inspector Akinwale Oriyomi, told the court that on July 26, in Ado-Ekiti the suspects had in their possession electrical cables suspected to have been stolen.

He told the court that the command had three witnesses to prove the case, asking for a short adjournment.

Counsels to the defendants, Barrister Opeyemi Ogunremi and T. E. Omotoso, applied for their bail.

The Magistrate, Mr. A. Adeosun, granted bail of N100,000 with one surety each in like sum and adjourned the case to September 6.

Similarly, a man, Chukwuka Michael (43), was arraigned over alleged theft.

The prosecutor, Inspector Akinwale Oriyomi, told the court that on July 22, in the Agric Olope area of Ado-Ekiti, the suspect broke into the shop of one Ogunsakin Oluwafemi and stole vehicle spare parts and panel beating tools valued at about N135,000.

Counsel to the defendant, Barrister Mbam Ekele, urged the court to grant his client bail.

The Magistrate, Mr. A. Adeosun, granted bail of N100,000 with one surety to the defendant and adjourned the case to September.