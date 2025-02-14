2 charged with N5m fraud in Ekiti

The police in Ekiti State have arraigned two men, Adewumi Olabisi, 70, and Adewumi Adebanji, 43, at a Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti over alleged fraud.
The prosecutor, Inspector Akinwale Oriyomi, told the court that the defendants, on January 1, at about 11:30am at Ado-Ekiti, conspired to commit the fraud.
Inspector Oriyomi said the defendants on the same date, time and place within the same magisterial district, under false pretence of selling a shop and with intent to defraud, obtained a cash sum of N5 million from one Benjamin Emeh.
The prosecutor added that the offences were punishable under sections 421, 329, of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State, 2021
