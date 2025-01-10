2 Catholic nuns kidnapped in Anambra

The Police Command in Anambra has confirmed the kidnap of two Catholic nuns allegedly by yet-to-be-identified gunmen along Ufuma road, Orumba North LGA of the state.

The command’s public relations officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the kidnap in a statement issued in Onitsha made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

Ikenga noted that the incident happened on Tuesday evening when the nuns were returning from a vocational service meeting in Ogboji.

SPONSOR AD

The police spokesperson explained that the joint security operation was already on for the possible rescue of the two women.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Nnaghe Itam, alongside the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations visited the scene for a spot assessment.

He stated that the command was already working with some clues for the possible arrest of the suspects and rescue of the victims.

Ikenga said further details would be communicated. (NAN)