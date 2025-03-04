2 burnt to death in Oyo filling station

Two persons lost their lives in an explosion that occurred on Tuesday at the Orita Challenge outlet of Gabster Mega Petrol Station in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Yemi Akinyinka, General Manager of the Oyo State Fire Services Agency, confirmed the incident in a statement.

Akinyinka said a petrol tanker driver and his motor boy, were burnt beyond recognition.

According to Akinyinka, the fire service immediately deployed its men to the scene after receiving information about the fire at about 5:15 a.m.

He stated that preliminary investigation indicated that the tanker driver lost control as a result of a brake failure which resulted in the tanker spilling its content, thereby catching fire in the process.

“We got information about the GABSTAB Mega Petrol Station, Orita Challenge, fire incident at 5:15 a.m. and deployed our men immediately. The driver and motor boy were burnt to death.

“The fire has been put out, and more details about the incident would later be provided,” the statement added.