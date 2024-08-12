2 arrested while stealing maize from Abuja farm

Two suspected hoodlums have been arrested while stealing maize at a farm along Yimi-Machadna community near Zuba, Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT. A…

Two suspected hoodlums have been arrested while stealing maize at a farm along Yimi-Machadna community near Zuba, Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT.

A member of the vigilante group in the area said the incident happened on Saturday, around 11pm when the suspects invaded a large maize farm, which belongs to one Malam Rabiu Gambo.

He said the suspects rode on a motorcycle with two empty big sacks and harvested the maize but were apprehended in the process.

He said the owner of the farm had reported the theft of maize on his farm last week and that the vigilantes were informed.

He said, “Actually, one of them took one full bag of the maize on a bike to an uncompleted building before Ikwa village to hide and he came back to carry the second one when the vigilantes apprehended them.”

According to him, the suspects who confessed to stealing the maize said they had arranged with a corn seller at Madalla where they intend to go and sell the maize.

According to the vigilantes, the owner of the farm said since he had been able to recover two sacks of the stolen maize, the suspects should be set free.

The spokeswoman for the FCT Police Command, SP Adeh Josephine, had not responded as at the time of filing the report.