2 arrested while on robbery mission in Lagos

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the police have arrested two members of a robbery gang, Ademola Adeniyi (38) and Anjorin Afeez (41),…

    By Eugene Agha, Lagos

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the police have arrested two members of a robbery gang, Ademola Adeniyi (38) and Anjorin Afeez (41), while on their way to join others for an undisclosed operation in the Yaba area of Lagos State.

The suspects were driving in a commercial mini-bus when they were tracked down by the operatives around 10am yesterday.

A police source said the suspects might be a one-chance robbery gang who specialised in robbing travelers.

Benjamin Hundeyin, Lagos State police spokesman, said on searching a bus the suspects boarded, three locally made pistols and six cartridges were recovered.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects boarded the bus at the Jeba Bus Stop, Ebute Metta, and were on their way for a robbery operation.

 

