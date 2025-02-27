2 arrested over theft of car, laptops in Lagos

Two suspected members of a gang of car snatchers operating in Lagos State, Olayinka Bakare and Udeh Michael, have been arrested for allegedly snatching a Toyota Corolla car containing a laptop and other valuables from its owner.

The suspects were arrested by policemen attached to Surulere Division of the Lagos State Police Command.

While Olayinka (34) is said to be the actual person who snatched the car, Udeh (50) was alleged to be the receiver of the stolen car.

Police said the suspects were sighted by its men on patrol while they were robbing an individual of his Toyota Corolla salon, containing a laptop and a phone in the Ikorodu area of the state on Wednesday.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspects were trailed following a tipoff by the car owner.

Hundeyin said the trail yielded immediate results, as two of the suspects were arrested and the car recovered, adding, however, that one other member of the gang escaped.