2 arrested over Edo Catholic priest’s abduction

The Edo Police Command has arrested two suspects in connection with the kidnapping of Rev. Fr. Thomas Ayode, in Edo State.



The state Commissioner of Police, Umoru Ozigi, disclosed this on Wednesday while parading seven suspects arrested for various crimes across the state.

He said the suspects were arrested across the state for armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, car snatching among others.

SPONSOR AD

“The Command has responded to the unfortunate incident of the kidnap of Rev. Fr. Thomas Ayode by rejigging the security architecture in the area in synergy with the community through the deployment of a Unit of Police Mobile Force (PMF).

“Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of the Reverend Father,” he stated.

Ozigi added that efforts were

ongoing to rescue the Reverend Father unhurt and apprehend

others suspects

He assured that all the arrested suspects would be arraigned as soon as investigation was completed.

Recall that Rev. Fr. Oyode, the Rector of Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary School, Ivanokpodi in Agenegbode, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State was kidnapped last Sunday by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

The kidnappers had contacted the Diocese of Auchi and demanded N200 million ransom.

The gunmen stormed the seminary at about 7pm, during the evening prayers and Benediction, kidnapped the Priest and whisked him away.