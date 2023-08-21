2 arrested over abduction of pastor’s wife

The Kwara State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the arrest of two suspects in connection with the abduction of Mrs Blessing Ajiboye, a wife…

The Kwara State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the arrest of two suspects in connection with the abduction of Mrs Blessing Ajiboye, a wife to Pastor Johnson Olalekan Ajiboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), in Kwara State.

The victim, 34, was abducted alongside her two other shop assistants while attending to customers around 8:45 pm on Thursday at Elerinjare, near Idofian town in Ifelodun Local Area of the state.

A daughter of the clergyman who was said to be around during the attack escaped unhurt.

It was however gathered that other victims later regained freedom.

Giving an update on the situation, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ajayi Okasanmi (SP), told our correspondent via the telephone on Sunday that “two suspects have been arrested so far.

“But we are yet to rescue Mrs Ajiboye and nothing has been heard about her whereabouts for now. But the investigation is still ongoing,” Okasanmi disclosed.

Narrating his experience during the invasion, Pastor Ajiboye said, “The gunmen, who included two women, attacked the very busy shop from a nearby bush beside the Community Primary School located in the area.

“The gunmen did not touch or cart away any money. They only grabbed my 34-year-old wife, Blessing Ajiboye, after removing the baby tied to her back and keeping him on the ground,” he added.

