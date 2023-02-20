2 arrested in criminal hideouts ahead of elections in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command said it has started a systematic raid of all known criminal hideouts within the metropolis ahead of the forthcoming general…

The Lagos State Police Command said it has started a systematic raid of all known criminal hideouts within the metropolis ahead of the forthcoming general elections and in the process arrested two leaders of robbery gangs and recovered two locally made guns.

The command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the move was to ensure crime-free elections and that voters performed the civic right without fear of molestation.

Hundeyin said the two suspects were arrested separately in different areas, while 34-year-old David was arrested by detectives from Orile Division, the second suspect was nabbed by officers attached to Layeni Division.

He explained that, “While on patrol, a team from Layeni Division stopped one 18-year-old man while he was riding on a motorcycle. He was searched and one locally fabricated firearm and two stolen phones were found on him.”

Hundeyin tweeted that: “One less criminal on the streets. Many more to be taken off.”

He said the second suspect was arrested by policemen who were on night patrol.

He explained that, “Officers from Orile Division stopped the 34-year-old David at School Bus Stop. He was searched and found to be with a locally fabricated firearm and two live cartridges.”