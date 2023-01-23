2 arrested for kidnapping herdsman in Ogun

Operatives of the Ogun State-owned security outfit, So-Safe Corps, have arrested two suspects for kidnapping a herdsman. The corps said it received a distress call…

Operatives of the Ogun State-owned security outfit, So-Safe Corps, have arrested two suspects for kidnapping a herdsman.

The corps said it received a distress call on January 20, that a herder, simply identified as Oseni, was kidnapped at Olorunda-Lukosi, Iro in Owode-Egba LGA while grazing his cows.

The So-Safe spokesman, Moruf Yusuf, on Sunday, told newsmen that the suspects, Mohammed Lawal (20) – a resident of Sharagi area of Karaoke; and Sarafa Asimiu (25) – a resident of Amusa Yusuf house, Oke-Aje, Ibadan, also dispossessed their victim of the sum of N130,000 and the documents of his motorcycle.

Yusuf explained that the suspects later demanded N4m as ransom for Oseni.

He said, “The So-Safe Corps patrol team’s timely response led to the arrest of the suspected kidnappers, while others are at large despite the intensive combing of the location,” noting that they had been handed over to the police.

He added that the abducted herdsman, who was rescued unhurt, had been handed over to the police.