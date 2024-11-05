✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Crime

2 arrested for defrauding POS operators in Lokoja

Two persons, Mustapha Mohammad and Blessing Sunday, are said to have been arrested  over alleged theft and defrauding of Point Of Sale (POS)  agents in Lokoja, Kogi State.

City & Crime gathered at the weekend that the alleged fraudsters were arrested by the Kogi State Vigilante Service (KSVS) after a tip-off.

The suspects were said to have confessed to defrauding at least three POS businesses in Cantonment, Kpata area and Nataco Junction  in Lokoja metropolis.

The KSVS commander, Mohammad Zuberu, said luck ran out of  the fraudsters when the alleged mastermind of the syndicate, one Mustapha Mohammad, was arrested.

Zuberu added  that the command  had been on the trails of the suspects for days after  complaints kept pouring in over their exploits in Lokoja metropolis.

He said, “The arrest of Mohammed led to  the  arrest of his female accomplice, Blessing Sunday at a popular hotel in Lokoja.

“During interrogation, the suspects  confessed to defrauding POS operators at  Cantonment, Kpata area, Nataco Junction and other areas  in Lokoja suburb.

“The two suspects have been  handed over  to the police at A Division in Lokoja for more investigation.’’

He said  the command would continue to synergise with the conventional law enforcement agencies to keep Lokoja safe from crimes and criminalities.

When contacted, the state police command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Williams Aya, promised to link up with the command’s operatives for details but failed to do so up till the time of filing the report yesterday.

 

