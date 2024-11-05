2 arrested for defrauding pos operators in lokoja

Two persons, Mustapha Mohammad and Blessing Sunday, are said to have been arrested over alleged theft and defrauding of Point Of Sale (POS) agents in Lokoja, Kogi State.

City & Crime gathered at the weekend that the alleged fraudsters were arrested by the Kogi State Vigilante Service (KSVS) after a tip-off.

The suspects were said to have confessed to defrauding at least three POS businesses in Cantonment, Kpata area and Nataco Junction in Lokoja metropolis.

The KSVS commander, Mohammad Zuberu, said luck ran out of the fraudsters when the alleged mastermind of the syndicate, one Mustapha Mohammad, was arrested.

Zuberu added that the command had been on the trails of the suspects for days after complaints kept pouring in over their exploits in Lokoja metropolis.

He said, “The arrest of Mohammed led to the arrest of his female accomplice, Blessing Sunday at a popular hotel in Lokoja.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to defrauding POS operators at Cantonment, Kpata area, Nataco Junction and other areas in Lokoja suburb.

“The two suspects have been handed over to the police at A Division in Lokoja for more investigation.’’

He said the command would continue to synergise with the conventional law enforcement agencies to keep Lokoja safe from crimes and criminalities.

When contacted, the state police command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Williams Aya, promised to link up with the command’s operatives for details but failed to do so up till the time of filing the report yesterday.