2 arrested for defrauding people using Kano governor’s wife’s name

The Kano State Police Command has arrested two suspects, Umar Adamu and Hussaini Musa, for allegedly defrauding some members of the public using the name of the state governor’s wife.

The two suspects were accused of complicity by airing an unverified public announcement purportedly credited to the wife of the governor of Kano State.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, Superintendent Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, disclosed this to newsmen in a statement.

Kiyawa said the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Usaini Gumel, announced this at a meeting with members of the Kano State Tiktokers Group on Wednesday, where he made it clear that the command can detect crime committed on the web.

